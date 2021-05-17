NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A father is facing multiple charges including aggravated child and driving under the influence after his baby was injured in a crash on I-40 in Nashville on Sunday.
According to affidavit, Metro Police officers were called to the Vanderbilt Children's hospital around 5 p.m. after 1-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on I-40 eastbound at Exit 206. Police were informed that the child seat was not properly installed and that resulted in the child’s injuries.
According to affidavit, officers talked with the baby's 21-year-old Johnathan Ortiz, whose eyes were also "bloodshot and watery." According to affidavit, Ortiz's blood was "collected and turned into MNPD property to be analyzed."
Ortiz has two pending DUI charges from April 17, 2021 and April 9, 2021. He also has several prior revoked license charges, according to affidavit.
"The defendant had a temporary tag on his vehicle that did not match the vehicle it was attached to. The temporary tag was for a 2001 Ford FZX, and the vehicle he was driving was a 2002 VW Jetta. The defendant did not have insurance for the vehicle as well," according to affidavit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.