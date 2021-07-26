CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Police arrested an Austin Peay State University football player after he allegedly assaulted another player in Clarksville on Thursday night.
According to the court affidavit, Brannon Nigel was holding a knife to the throat of a fellow player and held him against his will. The incident took place at an apartment complex on University Avenue around 7 p.m.
The player assaulted was cut on the throat requiring stitches, and cut deeply on the wrist.
The court affidavit states that Nigel followed the other player into his room to look for his key. Instead, Nigel stood in the doorway and would not allow the other player to leave the room and even pulled a knife, threatening him.
While still blocking the door, the court affidavit states Nigel cut the other football player on the neck after a struggle and, later on, on the wrist. After that, the other football player was able to escape out of the room.
According to the court affidavit, Nigel said he was upset because he believed his missing key was in the other player's room. He also admitted to standing in the hallway, which blocked the other player from leaving and stopping him from running out the front door.
Police charged Nigel, who transferred from the University of Memphis, with aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping.
The Austin Peay Athletic Department released a statement after Nigel's arrest.
