NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A 17-year-old was charged by Metro police Tuesday after allegedly taking part in several robberies around a Nashville apartment complex, according to a court affidavit.
According to a court affidavit obtained by News4, officials arrested Damarrian Russell, 17, who was charged after police connected him to a string of robberies in Nashville.
Officers responded to a call from 5242 Edmondson Pike and observed two suspects chasing another person and believed the suspects chasing the individual were robbing them.
The affidavit said the person who called the police said these two suspects looked like the suspects from another robbery at the same apartment complex the week before. Officers later confirmed the suspects' identities from both incidents and found them to be a match. In addition, the affidavit said the suspects also used the same car in both robberies.
The affidavit said that the violent Crimes Unit began canvassing various apartment complexes in the area for information. An officer checking a parking lot of 530 Harding Pl said he observed a Honda Insight that matched the description of the one the suspects drove. The car was seen backing into a parking spot and almost immediately pulled away back towards the entrance. The affidavit said the officer managed to see the license tag on the vehicle before it drove off.
Officers later apprehended the vehicle, the affidavit said. This led to a foot pursuit of both suspects until police caught Russell.
When searching the vehicle, police found a short, barreled AR-style rifle and a Smith & Wesson handgun, the affidavit said.
Russell was charged with Handgun possession as a juvenile, the affidavit said.
