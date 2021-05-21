NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Three people were arrested after police said a man was assaulted at his apartment complex earlier this month.
The 83-year-old man was leaving his apartment in the 5000 block of Scruggs Lane on the morning hours of May 8. The man had a “medical emergency” while driving through the parking lot of his complex, according to the arrest affidavit. The affidavit states that the “medical emergency” caused his car to crash into some parked vehicles.
The man was pulled from his car and in the video shared with News 4 from Metro Police, the victim was hit multiple times. (Warning: The video is graphic and maybe disturbing for some.) The affidavit states the victim was punched, kicked, and thrown to the ground.
The assault lasts for about 15 minutes until his family arrives, according to the affidavit. And the man’s wallet was taken from him, the affidavit states.
The victim suffered from a broken jaw and broken hand, according to the affidavit.
Carson Allen, Decarlos Allen, and Jewell Donnell were charged with aggravated assault. Carson Allen, 21, was also charged with aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.
