NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Between StubHub and Ticketmaster's platform, fans of the Titans planning to travel to Kansas City for Sunday's game are looking at a minimum of about $300.00 per ticket.

The AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City has a pretty good number of tickets available, but pricing differs slightly depending on which platform you look at.

Ticketmaster's reported ticket prices, all resale tickets, are averaging at about $508.00, while StubHub's average runs at $467.00. 

The lowest ticket price on StubHub is (currently) $288.00 before any taxes or fees, and on Ticketmaster's site, prices start at $295.00 before taxes and fees.

Fans from 47 states and 5 countries are buying tickets on both platforms, and the average distance Titans fans are traveling for the game is 418 miles, and 550 miles specifically from Nashville.

Fans from Missouri and Kansas are out-buying Tennesseans, with only a reported 11% of purchases made from our state, compared to 22% from both Kansas and Missouri.

 

