With her work hit hard by this pandemic, Grace Good is glad to have a place she can turn.
"It's my parents' house," she said, sitting on a little back porch. "I always come here when I'm going through a crisis, which is now. I am struggling with this entire thing too."
Mom and dad Paul and Judy Good are here to be guides.
"We had to get our bootstraps pulled up, and we had to get our smile back on," said Judy.
Paul and Judy told Grace she's always welcome to do her work from their Franklin home.
Did I mention what Grace does?
"When people ask me what I do, I'll just be like, 'I'm a circus performer,'" laughed Grace. "They're just like, 'what?!'"
"She went to MTSU," said Judy. "I think we paid for an entire year of her credits. I didn't think she'd run away to the circus."
"No matter how crazy I get, they still love me," Grace smiled.
Here in the old neighborhood, in the old driveway, Grace now puts on a live show for Facebook and Instagram every Friday night. She performs aerial acrobatics and hula hoops rings of fire as part of her act.
"I came home from work and saw a curtain on the roof and I was like, 'alright,'" Paul said, remembering when the driveway shows began.
Judy helps with the live streaming, capturing the show on a phone. Paul never guessed he'd end up a circus assistant, throwing hoops of fire to his daughter off camera.
"Not on your life!" he laughed.
Any other time, Grace and her Beyond Wings Circus would be doing shows at Plaza Mariachi. Instead, many of the city's most lively places are quiet. It's a hard time for many in Nashville who make their living entertaining.
For now, Grace is glad to have two people here for the ups and downs, to help stream a driveway stage to thousands, to help her light her headdress crown on fire. In a hard time, no place feels more warm than home, and you don't get warmer than this one.
Grace winked at the camera, hurling a staff of fire through the air.
"Having their support is so great," Grace said, gesturing toward her parents. "I can't even put into words how grateful I am to have my parents."
You can watch Grace's shows on her Facebook profile at https://www.facebook.com/grace.good.5 and on her Instagram page at gracegoodcirque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.