NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Just off Broadway in the heart of downtown, The Nashville Yards was on track to be the “hot spot” of 2021. But the space that will be home to Asurion and Amazon’s two corporate towers will stay bare for a while longer.
AEG, a Los Angeles based entertainment giant, had inked the deal to take over 18-acres of the mixed use property and invest $1 billion in it.
A 4,000 person music venue, a luxury movie theater and bowling alley are just some of the things they were backing.
The decision to pull out was made based on what the whole project was centered around: gathering and entertainment. With coronavirus concerns still lingering, AEG says it wouldn’t make sense to open with capacity restrictions. They would lose more money going forward with opening than halting the project.
However, a spokesperson for AEG tells News4 that they’re “enthusiastic about the Nashville Yards project and the Nashville market.” They say they’re hopeful to begin construction again next year, but as of now, they’re not committing to a timeline.
