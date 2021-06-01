Advocates to speak out against closure of homeless camp under Jefferson Street Bridge

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Advocates for Nashville's homeless population will speak Tuesday against the closure of a camp under the Jefferson Street Bridge.
Advocates tell News4 today is the day the city plans to fence off the area and relocate its residents to another encampment just south of downtown.
Metro Police, however, tells News4 that isn't the plan. They say the majority of the encampment's residents have already found housing.
Organizers will use Tuesday to call on city leaders to invest in affordable housing.
The crowd is set to gather outside city hall around noon Tuesday.
