NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Advocates for Nashville's homeless community spoke out on Tuesday against closing a camp under the Jefferson Street Bridge.
Advocates say those in the homeless community under this bridge want to be included in conversations about them. They would like to see direct communication between the people in the homeless community under the bridge and the mayor and city officials.
“We are standing in solidarity together to demand answers to ask for the voices of the residents to be heard. They’re asking to be heard by the city,” said one advocate during Tuesdays press conference.
“Nashville stand up and fight. Housing is a human right.” That’s what advocates chanted at the end of today’s conference @WSMV pic.twitter.com/tL5fiMJKRP— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) June 1, 2021
It was a unified call from several organizations on behalf of the homeless community under the Jefferson Street Bridge and the city of Nashville.
“We’re often talked about but never talked to and that’s wrong,” said Howard Allen, who lived under the Jefferson Street Bridge for two and a half years.
“These individuals are walking through some of the hardest times of their lives and I think that’s something we need to rest in for a moment,” said Ryan Lampa with People Loving Nashville
Edward Kehoe with Open Table Nashville said a camp meeting was held on May 28 with many who live under the bridge, and some requests of Mayor John Cooper and city leaders were made.
“The first is the reinstallation of the porta-potties that were there during COVID. They are extremely important to them for safety and sanitation reasons. They require all updates or maintenance on their removal or sustainability. And a 90-day warning for negotiation purposes,” said Edward Kehoe with Open Table Nashville. “They also demand a non-police monitoring presence. Safety is something they are very aware is an issue at the camp and they are far more concerned about it than any of us may seem to be ourselves."
Metro Police told News 4 the majority of the encampment's residents under the Jefferson Street Bridge have already found housing.
Advocates say part of the solution of helping the homeless community is officials investing in affordable housing
“We’re also advocating for a plan, and that plan will have a piece in it for housing for the homeless. It would be something we could hold our elected officials accountable to,” said Maggie Cox with Nashville Organized For Action & Hope.
Finding the community affordable housing is something that Allen says he agrees with.
“What I would like to say to the government; the state and the local government, council and mayor; you have land, give us some land. Where we can put up our tent and not everybody can go into a shelter,” Allen said. “One of the most crude and inhumane things that ever happened in the United States was slavery and even the slave master had housing for the slaves,” Allen added.
Advocates plan to attend the public hearing for the city of Nashville’s budget on Tuesday night. They say they will be calling for more funding for affordable housing in Nashville that will help lower-income people and those in the homeless community.
