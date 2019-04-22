NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The families of crash victims made their presence known in downtown on Monday showing support for lawmakers trying to cut down on distracted driving.
This is in response to the hands-free bill, which would make it illegal to use a cell phone or any handheld device on all Tennessee highways.
Distracted driving is the cause of hundreds of crashes each year in Tennessee.
“Distracted driving crashes are avoidable,” said one of the protesters. “We, an non-distracted drivers, deserve to get to go home to our families.”
Currently the only ban on cell phones are in school zones.
The bill passed the House last week and is set for a vote on Tuesday in the Senate.
Moving forward, April will be Distracted Driving Awareness Month.
The resolution was passed on Monday in the Tennessee House.
April is also the month where the Tennessee Highway Patrol conducts Operation Incognito, which is when they take a bus out to look for distracted drivers.
