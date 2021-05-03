NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Homelessness, mental illness, and crime. It’s a combination that experts see all the time. But after Saturday’s officer involved shooting, some are calling for change in how officers handle those with mental illness.

Man whose mom said threatened violence killed after standoff with police A Metro Police SWAT team member shot a man described as “schizophrenic” after the man shot a gun toward officers on Saturday evening.

Sharon Hurt is the Executive Director of the nonprofit "Street Works." She's also a Metro council member. She says if people like Jacob Griffin were getting the treatment they needed, they likely wouldn’t end up in situations like this.

“And often times, the mental health issues are mistaken for criminal activity,” Hurt said.

Nashville does have a mental health co-op, and a mental health court designed to get people treatment but Hurt says the city needs to do more.

Tonight, she's calling for better pay for social workers, more mental health training for police, and she says in this type of scenario where police were negotiating for hours, someone Griffin knows, and trusts should have been called in.

“The mother cried out and indicated that there was a problem, so if we were to address that and understand that and have crisis intervention at those particular situations I think it would be better,” Hurt explained.

The State of Tennessee also has a crisis line that you can reach out to 24/7. It can be found here, or by calling 855-274-7471.