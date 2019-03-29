NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two adults and three children were hospitalized after a house fire in north Nashville overnight.

Firefighters responded to the home on 12th Avenue North just before 1 a.m. Friday.

A female resident was burned during the blaze. The three children suffered from smoke inhalation.

Officials said a male resident was also taken to the hospital.

Neighbors said the woman told them a fire in her kitchen got out of control.

