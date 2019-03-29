NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two adults and three children were hospitalized after a house fire in north Nashville overnight.
Firefighters responded to the home on 12th Avenue North just before 1 a.m. Friday.
A female resident was burned during the blaze. The three children suffered from smoke inhalation.
Officials said a male resident was also taken to the hospital.
Neighbors said the woman told them a fire in her kitchen got out of control.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.