NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A fire at an apartment building in Nashville has displaced 10 adults and 8 children Sunday morning.
Fire officials tell us four apartments at the Point Breeze Apartment Building on Lemont Drive are a total loss.
There were no injuries reported to the residents or firefighters working to extinguish the fire.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
