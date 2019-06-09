18 people were displaced after an apartment fire in Nashville Sunday

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A fire at an apartment building in Nashville has displaced 10 adults and 8 children Sunday morning. 

Fire officials tell us four apartments at the Point Breeze Apartment Building on Lemont Drive are a total loss. 

There were no injuries reported to the residents or firefighters working to extinguish the fire. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

