NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews continue to respond to vehicles stuck in flood waters following this weekend's deadly severe storm.
Six people in Tennessee – including four in Davidson County – have died in Tennessee as the result of this weekend’s flooding, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
Officials say crews responded on Tuesday morning to a vehicle in about 2 feet of water on Smith Springs Road in Antioch.
According to Nashville Fire, an adult and a child were on the roof of the car when crews got to the scene. They were safely helped off the vehicle.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – News4 is working to find you help if you were impacted by the flood waters.
