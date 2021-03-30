Flood water rescue
WSMV Photojournalist Jared Guest

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews continue to respond to vehicles stuck in flood waters following this weekend's deadly severe storm. 

6 flood-related deaths reported in Tennessee

6 flood-related deaths reported in Tennessee

 

Six people in Tennessee – including four in Davidson County – have died in Tennessee as the result of this weekend’s flooding, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

 
 

Officials say crews responded on Tuesday morning to a vehicle in about 2 feet of water on Smith Springs Road in Antioch. 

According to Nashville Fire, an adult and a child were on the roof of the car when crews got to the scene. They were safely helped off the vehicle. 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.