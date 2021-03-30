NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews continue to respond to vehicles stuck in flood waters following this weekend's deadly severe storm.

6 flood-related deaths reported in Tennessee Six people in Tennessee – including four in Davidson County – have died in Tennessee as the result of this weekend’s flooding, according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

Officials say crews responded on Tuesday morning to a vehicle in about 2 feet of water on Smith Springs Road in Antioch.

According to Nashville Fire, an adult and a child were on the roof of the car when crews got to the scene. They were safely helped off the vehicle.