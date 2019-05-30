NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The CMA Fest is known for its free concerts all over downtown, but one venue that used to be free is changing its tune this year.
Admission will be charged for concerts at Ascend Amphitheater this year. The price will be $10 for lawn seating and $25 for assigned seating. Proceeds will go to the CMA Foundation.
Headlining performances at Ascend Amphitheater this year are Chase Rice on Thursday, Brett Young on Friday and Hunter Hayes and Cody Johnson on Saturday.
