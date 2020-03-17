NASHVILLE, TN. (WSMV) -- With the coronavirus being our nation’s primary concern, many Americans are asking what does this mean for my taxes? Should I still file the by April 15th deadline?
The answer is yes.
President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told reporters and Americans to still file your taxes by the April 15th deadline.
If you can do so from home, please do.
Secretary Mnuchin said that the White House will also be announcing a $300 billion deferment in IRS payments. Again, they want Americans who expect to get a refund to file their taxes by the usual April 15th deadline. People who owe money to the IRS can defer up to $1 million and $10 million for businesses.
The Trump administration also discussed getting cash into the hands of Americans as quickly as possible to help them during this time.
“Although the President likes the idea of the payroll tax holiday, I will tell you what we've heard from many people and the President has said we can consider this, the payroll tax holiday would get people money over the next six to eight months, we're looking at sending checks to Americans immediately,” Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said.
H&R Block released the following statement about how they’re assisting taxpayers:
“At H&R Block, we understand filing taxes may not be top of mind right now, but we also know refunds are vitally important for millions of households now more than ever. The IRS continues to process returns with an April 15 filing deadline, and we are ready to help people file with several measures in place for everyone’s wellbeing, including options to: drop off your documents at a tax office, have a tax pro prepare your taxes virtually with Tax Pro Go, or prepare your taxes yourself with our do-it-yourself online or desktop software products.”
