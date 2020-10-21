NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The neighborhood around Belmont University is looking a bit different tonight with streets around campus being blocked off.
For people who live in this neighborhood, daily habits need to be tweaked a little.
Trisha Ormand is parking her car for two days and walking. She and her Springer Spaniel Poppy headed to their favorite coffee shop, Bongo Java, on foot.
“I usually go to Bongo in the morning and I just wasn’t sure if the side streets would be open or not,” she told News 4.
Ella Mohyeddin is a third-year law student at Belmont.
“So far it hasn’t been too disruptive. I’m still able to park, walk around and do what I need to do. But I’m more curious to see what it’s going to be like when the debate actually starts if we are going to have people and news trucks and all this kind of stuff happening,” she said.
Professor Mark Phillips lives right off campus and usually walks, but the barricades around the campus keep expanding, adding taller fences.
“You’re never quite sure how wide the perimeter goes. It’s just been a little more work,” Phillips said.
As a professor, he gets to experience a historical event through the eyes of his students. Most of them are freshmen.
“It’s their first election and for them to be able to vote in their first election and also to be able to have a debate and an event on their campus, I think there is a lot of excitement around it. Think they are really looking forward to it,” Phillips said.
