NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - As many of us return to the office in the coming weeks, we’ll have to leave our four-legged friends at home. Experts say this change could be stressing our pets out.
Pets may have gotten used to the extra time their owners spent with them during the shelter in place orders, and animal experts are now suggesting easing them back into a normal routine; waking up, feeding and walking them like you would on a normal work day.
Experts also suggest leaving for short periods of time on a daily basis.
“Gradually extend the time that you’re gone,” said Dr. John Howe. “So then give them a small treat as you walk out the door because that kind of conditions your pet to find it rewarding when you leave.”
Watch for signs that your pet may be struggling. Destructive behavior or accidents are indications that it might be time to talk with your vet.
