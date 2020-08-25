NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Additional unemployment benefits will be coming to Tennesseans in need after FEMA approved a lost wages assistance grant.
The much-needed help for people, who lost their jobs during the pandemic, was one of Gov. Bill Lee’s main talking points during his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday afternoon.
These funds are just for the first three weeks of August for the additional benefit.
Then starting in September, the Department of Labor will start re-implementing the job search requirement of unemployment.
The Department of Labor didn’t include the work search element because it was supposed to be a transitional program. They said it provides integrity to unemployment benefits and they’ll add the work search element again.
The Department of Labor said right now the approved FEMA dollars are about $236 million.
“I just want to make sure it’s understood...We do anticipate this not lasting very long,” Jeff McCord with Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said.
The commissioner also said there that it’s unclear how much longer and when FEMA might approve more grants.
