NASHVILLE (WSMV) - An additional positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed within the Tennessee Titans organization on Thursday morning.
Tom Pelissero, a reporter for the NFL Network, says a Titans player has tested positive for COVID-19.
Another #Titans player has tested positive for COVID-19 and an inconclusive test from the previous day is also positive, per source.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 8, 2020
Pelissero says there is also an inconclusive positive test from the previous day, according to a source.
The Titans facility has remained closed since the COVID-19 outbreak among the team and its staff. As of Thursday, 23 people, not including the inconclusive test, have tested positive.
News4 has been working to learn whether the team broke NFL safety protocols by practicing on a high school field last month. On September 30, 10 to 15 Titans players were seen practicing at Montgomery Bell Academy's field.
On October 1, Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel said he told players not to gather. On the same day the NFL sent out a memo to all teams saying there can't be gatherings away from team facilities.
There's no word yet if this week's upcoming Titans game against the Buffalo Bills will be postponed because of the positive cases. Stay with us for updates.
