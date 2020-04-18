FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WSMV) - The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell deployed another medical unit to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, Saturday, April 18, to aid in the ongoing COVID-19 relief effort.
Around 70 Soldiers assigned to the 501st Medical Company will be deploying to provide support in Boston.
This follows the 300 Soldiers of the 531st Hospital Center that deployed in March to New York.
In a statement from Maj. Gen. Brian Winski, commanding general, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell, he said,
The nation called, and the 501st Medical Company has answered. This remarkable team of medical professionals will increase Boston and the nation’s overall capability to fight COVID-19 in one of the most severely affected regions of the country. I’m confident they will make a difference, and everyone at Fort Campbell is incredibly proud of them.
The Soldiers of the 501st are trained and proficient in a wide variety of medical capabilities, including immediate and routine medical treatment, dental and X-ray capacities, patient care, and ground medical evacuation.
