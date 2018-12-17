Middle school principal on leave after allegations filed

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A fourth person is joining a lawsuit against the principal of John F. Kennedy Middle School in Antioch for allegations of unwanted sexual advances.

Middle school principal on leave after allegations filed

The original suit claims three former employees, two men and one woman, accused Dr. Sam Braden III of making the advances, asking them to have sex with him and his wife, and asking for oral sex. The complaint alleges that Braden and his wife were swingers.

In court Monday, a motion was granted for an amended complaint to add an additional male plaintiff and more factual allegations regarding that plaintiff.

Dr. Braden was placed on administrative leave back in July. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.

