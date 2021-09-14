NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Department of Human Services in Tennessee is making additional money available for those impacted by the August floods. They announced Tuesday that qualifying families could get as much as $1,000 in the form of a one-time payment.
Payments are determined by the amount of people living under one roof. An additional $156 will be allotted for each additional family member over 8 in the household.
TDH supplemental income for those impacted by August floods
|Members in household
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|Gross monthly income
|$2,696
|$3,526
|$4,356
|$5,185
|$6,015
|$6,845
|$7,001
|$7,156
“Immediately after the flood hit Tennessee, our staff began looking for ways DHS could provide support to the health and well-being of our neighbors who suffered tremendously in this disaster,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “This one-time disbursement of money will help families buy the supplies they need to begin recovering and rebuilding their communities.”
If you live or work in Humphreys County, you can apply here starting Monday September 13th through 4:30 p.m. Friday September 17th. Those who live and work in Hickman, Dickson, or Houston counties can apply here starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday September 20th through 4:30 p.m. Friday September 24th.
In addition to the residential requirements, the TDH issued these guidelines:
• Families must include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman (regardless of trimester).
• Families must meet Families First citizenship requirements.
• Families and household members must have a valid Social Security Number.
• The family’s resources must not exceed $2,000.
• Families must be unable to live in their home (or apartment) on the date the application is filed, or the home requires significant repairs due to the damage from the disaster, or the applicant must not be able to work due to destruction of the workplace.
• The family’s gross household income must not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.