Relief efforts continue in Humphreys County

Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard conduct cleanup operations in Waverly, Aug. 26, following deadly flooding last weekend. More than 80 members of the Tennessee National Guard are in Humphreys County working with state, county, and local emergency personnel, as well as the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, assisting with traffic control, security, supply distribution, and cleanup operations in the impacted area. 

 (Photo by retired Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Castro)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Department of Human Services in Tennessee is making additional money available for those impacted by the August floods. They announced Tuesday that qualifying families could get as much as $1,000 in the form of a one-time payment. 

Payments are determined by the amount of people living under one roof. An additional $156 will be allotted for each additional family member over 8 in the household. 

TDH supplemental income for those impacted by August floods

Members in household 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
Gross monthly income $2,696 $3,526 $4,356 $5,185 $6,015 $6,845 $7,001 $7,156

“Immediately after the flood hit Tennessee, our staff began looking for ways DHS could provide support to the health and well-being of our neighbors who suffered tremendously in this disaster,” said TDHS Commissioner Clarence H. Carter. “This one-time disbursement of money will help families buy the supplies they need to begin recovering and rebuilding their communities.”

If you live or work in Humphreys County, you can apply here starting Monday September 13th through 4:30 p.m. Friday September 17th. Those who live and work in Hickman, Dickson, or Houston counties can apply here starting at 8:00 a.m. Monday September 20th through 4:30 p.m. Friday September 24th. 

In addition to the residential requirements, the TDH issued these guidelines: 

• Families must include a child under the age of 18 or a pregnant woman (regardless of trimester).

• Families must meet Families First citizenship requirements.

• Families and household members must have a valid Social Security Number.

• The family’s resources must not exceed $2,000.

• Families must be unable to live in their home (or apartment) on the date the application is filed, or the home requires significant repairs due to the damage from the disaster, or the applicant must not be able to work due to destruction of the workplace.

• The family’s gross household income must not exceed 85% of the State’s Median Income.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.