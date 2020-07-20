NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The governor is making more funds available to help the state stop the spread of the coronavirus.
On Monday, Gov. Bill Lee said along with the Financial Stimulus Accountability Group will make an additional $115 million available to local governments in Tennessee.
The funds from the Coronavirus Relief Fund will be available for the following expenses:
- Medical Expenses
- Public Health Expenses
- Payroll Expenses Related to COVID-19
- Public Health Compliance Expenses
- Other Reasonably Necessary Expenses Incurred in Response to the COVID-19 public
- Health emergency
“This pandemic has required a high level of coordination and support across all levels of government to ensure local needs are met and the health and wellbeing of Tennesseans are protected,” Lee said in a statement on Monday. “The Financial Stimulus Accountability Group has provided another round of funding as we work to reduce any financial barriers in COVID-19 response.”
The funds will be made available for "local governments that did not receive a direct Coronavirus Relief Fund appropriation."
Monday's announcement is in addition to the the $210 million in grants for county and municipal governments through the Tennessee Fiscal Year 2021 budget.
House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R-Crossville) said these funds "will ensure they can continue to effectively meet the needs of their residents."
“Covid-19 related decisions and expenses whether in healthcare, education, or in other areas will be with us for the foreseeable future. I appreciate Gov. Lee, Lt. Gov. McNally, and our members for their partnership and commitment as we continue identifying solutions and working with all Tennesseans to address both our emerging needs, and those that will still remain after the pandemic," Sexton said in a statement on Monday.
