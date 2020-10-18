Cumberland Heights virtual fundraiser

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Cumberland Heights, a rehabilitation facility, had to make the tough call that many others are far too familiar with this year and go virtual for an annual fundraising event.

Beginning October 19, Cumberland Heights will be hosting 12 virtual fundraisers to raise the money needed to help people receive the help they need to overcome addiction.

Metro Public Health has confirmed that Nashville has already surpassed the number of drug related deaths this year.

To help with the fundraisers, visit Cumberland Heights website.

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

