NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Cumberland Heights, a rehabilitation facility, had to make the tough call that many others are far too familiar with this year and go virtual for an annual fundraising event.
Beginning October 19, Cumberland Heights will be hosting 12 virtual fundraisers to raise the money needed to help people receive the help they need to overcome addiction.
Metro Public Health has confirmed that Nashville has already surpassed the number of drug related deaths this year.
To help with the fundraisers, visit Cumberland Heights website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.