Adam Levine misses 'The Voice' -- but not how hard he was working

Adam Levine is digging being a stay-at-home dad.
The Maroon frontman tells Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show Monday that he does miss being a coach on the hit NBC show "The Voice."
But he's good with slowing down.
"I do miss it, but I don't miss how much I had to work," Levine said. "I was constantly working for so many years, very lucky, very fortunate, very blessed and all that, but to just be able to stop in this moment to spent time with my new young family and just have the greatest time ever."
"Now I'm a stay-at-home dad," he added. "I just stay at home and do very little."
Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo have two daughters, 3-year-old Dusty Rose and 1-year-old Gio Grace.
The singer said he's "obsessed" with his children and is very much enjoying spending more time with them.
Not that he's stopped working.
Levine is still making music and performed "Memories," a song he said is about loss.
The tune was initially unfinished when presented to him, he said, and he filled in the lyrics based on his recent experience of losing his best friend and longtime Maroon 5 manager, Jordan Feldstein.
Feldstein, who was Levine's childhood friend, died in December of 2017 at the age of 40 from a blood clot in his lung, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said.
"I've never had a song quite like this," Levine said. "I miss him every day and to me this is the best possible way to [pay] tribute [to] him."
