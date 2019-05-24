LOS ANGELES, CA (WSMV) - Adam Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5 and judge of NBC's The Voice, is leaving the singing competition after being with the show for 16 seasons.
E! News reports that Levine was previously announced alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson who are returning for season 17. NBC's Carson Daly told E! that Levine decided to leave on his own.
Levine will be reportedly replaced with Gwen Stefani, solo artist and lead singer of the 90's group No Doubt. Stefani is also romantically involved with The Voice judge Blake Shelton.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates.
