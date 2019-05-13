(WSMV/AP) - Doris Day, whose wholesome screen presence stood for a time of innocence in 1960s films, died at the age of 97 according to her foundation.
The Doris Day Animal Foundation confirmed Day died early Monday at her Carmel Valley, California, home. The foundation says in an emailed statement she was surrounded by close friends and "had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia."
She was known for her honey-voiced singer and actress whose film dramas, musicals and innocent sex comedies made her a top star in the 1950s and '60s and among the most popular screen actresses in history.
Day rose to fame after her first hit recording in 1945, Sentimental Journey. She was also well-known for her films including Romance on the High Seas, Calamity Jane, and Alfred Hitchcock's The Man Who Knew Too Much. She also starred in the TV sitcom The Doris Day Show from 1968-1973.
Day won numerous awards and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-president George W. Bush in 2004.
She celebrated her 97th birthday on April 3.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.