NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Activists are asking Metro Police to set consistent road closures on Broadway after someone was hit over the weekend on Saturday.
Police say a 25-year-old Edwardo Bravo was told by an off-duty THP trooper to stop and get out of his car at 4th Avenue and Broadway. The affidavit says Bravo ignored the trooper and sped down Broadway.
That’s when they say he hit a person walking in the crosswalk at 3rd Avenue and Broadway and sped through two more crosswalks.
Police say after, Bravo sped through two more intersections until he was stopped by construction barricades on 1st Avenue.
Bravo was charged with a DUI. His fiancé, Angelica Williams, was charged with a DUI as the vehicle’s owner.
Police say the man was hit in the leg and rolled his ankle. He was sent to the hospital.
People who work in the area say it gets wild on the weekend, and it’s only getting worse.
“Unless we want to elbow a sea of drunk people we are forced to walk in the road,” says Courtney McCormick, an employee at Trail West Broadway.
McCormick says she closes the store Saturday nights around 9 p.m.
“I can usually tell a difference after 7 p.m.,” McCormick says. “It’s usually just a madhouse outside.”
A madhouse that starts when Metro Police close Broadway to cars on Fridays and Saturdays. It’s an initiative started during the pandemic that begins when the crown can’t be contained to the sidewalks.
“Some nights it’s 7 p.m.,” says McCormick. “But some nights they don’t close it until we are locking the door.”
Lindsey Ganson with Walk Bike Nashville says Broadway closures should begin at a set time.
“Absolutely, we need to have consistent regular closures on Lower Broadway,” she says. “What happened on Saturday night is really troubling. And I hope everyone involved in public safety on Lower Broadway, is evaluating what can be done to keep pedestrians safe.”
McCormick says she and other employees walk in groups to their cars after their shifts because of the crowd outside.
“The corner of 3rd, and Broadway right there, there’s always congestion with the bars,” McCormick says. “And since there’s so much congestion people can’t get around that corner to even walk down third, so people are forced to retort into the street.”
