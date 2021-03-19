NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Action 24/7, a Tennessee based sportsbook has been suspended indefinitely by the Tennessee Education Lottery board.
March 19, 2021
According to Action 24/7's Twitter, they were suspended because of "suspicious player deposit activity".
The Tennessee Education lottery released this statement about the activity,
Due to exigent circumstances, the risk to the integrity of sports wagering in Tennessee and to protect public interest, today the Sports Wagering Committee and the Board of Directors of the Tennessee Education Lottery voted to ratify and continue the temporary suspension of Tennessee Action 24/7 LLC’s sports gaming operator license. The license is suspended until Lottery staff receives sufficient verification that minimum internal control standards are in place to prevent potential illegal activity.
Dave Smith
Director, Communications
Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.