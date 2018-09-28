NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Education has rescheduled ACT testing for Oct. 2.
Williamson County Director of Schools Dr. Mike Looney said this was caused by an out-of-state security breach.
Ed Colby, ACT's senior director of media and public relations, said testing was postponed due to "a compromise in the testing process."
"A compromise in the testing process is an event that could impact the fairness of the exam. ACT has taken this action to ensure fair testing for all students and to protect the integrity of the test scores. The incident is still under investigation, and ACT cannot comment on what specifically occurred at this time," Colby said.
The state of Tennessee, along with multiple school districts across the country were impacted, according to Colby.
Students who were signed up for the Oct. 2 test date will now take the test on Oct. 16, which was the pre-planned makeup test date.
Breaking: TNDOE to reschedule the October 2 ACT after an out of state security breach is reported. This is good news for you students. You will have a little more time to prep. Let's get ready!!!!! pic.twitter.com/H9EIPaCvlb— Dr. Mike Looney (@wcsDirofSchools) September 28, 2018
