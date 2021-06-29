NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After a man was arrested in Nashville for impersonating a police officer, those who have come in contact with him reached out to News 4.
The intersection of Swinging Bridge Road and Ensley Avenue is where police said Clifford Polly Jr. pulled a gun on a person during a road rage incident. Polly Jr. has since been charged with criminal impersonation of a law enforcement officer
Some who have come across Polly Jr. in the past are a little surprised by what happened.
“When I seen it pop up, I’m like oh my Lord. what was this boy thinking? He has always been fascinated with the Metro Police Department. He has a fascination with guns,” a woman told News 4. She said she met Polly Jr. a few years ago.
“I first came in acquaintance with him through his mother and that was back in 2015,” the woman said.
She added they lost contact but she was not surprised that Polly Jr. was impersonating an officer.
“All the time talking about he is military and everything. and I’m like you don’t have the persona of the military,” she said. “His parents even verified that he’s never been in the military when I was with them,” she added.
Another person who has come across Polly Jr. sent News 4 this message.
“We witnessed numerous times him leaving in his undercover black car. We saw him wearing a badge around. he would pull people over that would street race in front of his house. he told us he was an undercover security guard.“
The woman who spoke to News 4 said she knew Polly Jr. did unarmed security work.
“I didn’t know he was carrying a gun until I saw it on Facebook,” she said. “Metro PD, all law enforcement have enough to go through. trying to uphold the law. and it’s just another thing to cause a rift between the community and them,” she added.
According to an affidavit, Polly Jr. who was dressed in a uniform resembling that of a police officer, pulled a gun on someone during a road rage incident and is accused of blocking the roadway with his black Dodge Charger. His vehicle has red and white wig wag lights in the front and back.
“He told me in the past that he wanted to be one. Then I told him face to face, you need to straighten up,” the woman said. “I do know that he has some uniform-type pants and shoes but I do know those are easy to come by. My advice to CJ is you need to get your act together and you need to learn what you did was wrong,” she added.
Polly Jr. is charged with criminal impersonation and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was released on a $25,000 bond. His court date is set for July 16.
