Acme Feed & Seed will reopen on Tuesday after a partial roof collapse over the weekend.
The Nashville Fire Department tweeted on Monday that the restaurant had produced a letter from a structural engineer stating the building is structurally sound, but the rooftop area will be closed until repairs can be made.
Acme has produced a structural engineer letter stating the building is structurally sound, but the rooftop area will be closed until repairs can be made. In consultation with the Codes Dept. we agreed to lift the stop work order. Acme is allowedto open floors 1-3 beginning Tues.— Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) October 15, 2018
The city issued a "stop work order" after the collapse on Saturday afternoon with a list of requirements needed to be fixed before it can re-open to the public.
A witness at the scene says the rooftop was crowded and may have caved from all the weight.
Sixteen of Nashville’s honky tonks downtown now have roof top bars.
Brad Bingham works on lower Broadway. He's also gone out to many of the packed honky tonks.
“I've been to a couple of them when it's pretty rowdy and you can feel the whole floor shaking,” Bingham said. “There's so many people in there.”
“It's something they probably have to stay on top of regularly,” he said.
The stop work order requires a repair of the sprinkler system, repair of the roof deck, and certification by a structural engineer.
Metro Codes will have to inspect the building before its reopened.
A spokesperson with Metro Codes told News4, building inspections do not take place on a routine basis, unless there is a complaint or report.
Right now, there's no timeline as to when work will be completed or when an inspection will occur.
