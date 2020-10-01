NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Starting today, Nashville moves into Phase Three on the Roadmap for Reopening.

Phase Three means attendance is allowed at larger events, students can return to school in-person, and restaurants can open at a larger capacity as well as stay open later.

Safety guidelines such as social distancing and wearing a mask will have to stay in place.

News4's Tosin Fakile headed to ACME Feed & Seed on Broadway to talk about its reopening event on Thursday. The restaurant and bar has kept its doors closed since the shutdown back in March.

Mayor John Cooper made the announcement last week at the city's weekly coronavirus briefing.

"Davidson County is seeing improvements. It has gone from No. 1 worst in the state to 82nd in the daily case count," Cooper said. "We must proceed with caution and must apply the lessons we've learned this year."

Owners of many other bars and limited restaurants welcomed the news.

“We definitely have the space to do that downtown and on our rooftops so bringing back more people is excellent for us because you know it helps us maintain profitability, open up Nashville in a safe way And get some revenue flow open again," Assistant Director of Marketing TC Restaurant Group Adriana Orsini said.

Marketing TC Restaurant Group, which operates Jason Aldean’s, Luke’s 32 Bridge and FGL House, said they are excited about the new step in re-opening of the Music City safely and getting some of their staff back at work.

“It’s hard to watch. It’s just going to be great to get them back in and hopefully get their revenue stream growing," Orsini said. “As they lessen the restrictions we can bring some people back and hopefully you know put food on the table for them.”

Nashville's new cases of daily cases per 100,000 residents is now 15.6, down from a level in the 60s in July.

"The hospitals are doing well. The local medical community largely agrees with the plans to move forward," Dr. Alex Jahangir, who is chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force, said.