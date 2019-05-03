NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Acme Feed and Seed is celebrating its fifth year in Nashville and will be celebrating big this weekend on Broadway.
The Acme Feed and Seed has a range of cuisine and drinks.
With this weekend being Cinco de Mayo and the restaurant’s fifth year, manager decided to pair the two events – Cinco de Acme.
The restaurant said it hopes people aren’t scared off by incomplete NFL draft stage takedown, which is expected to be complete by Tuesday.
“You know it doesn’t look great, but you can still get down here,” said Acme Feed and Seed manager Mike Gicz. “We are actually teaming up with Lyft to be the official drop-off point at Second and Broadway.”
