NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Academy of Country Music Awards will return to Music City in April.
The #ACMawards are heading back to Music City! 🎶 Join Country's biggest stars on Sunday, April 18th as they broadcast live from three iconic Nashville venues—The @opry, @theryman, and @BluebirdCafeTN! The show will air on @CBS at 8/7C. See you there! pic.twitter.com/r7xY18Y7Bt— ACM Awards (@ACMawards) February 16, 2021
The 56th ACM Awards will be broadcast live from the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Café after the show was held in Nashville for the first time last year.
“We’re thrilled to return to Music City’s most iconic venues as we come together on April 18th to celebrate the best in Country Music, back in our normal awards cycle,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. “A huge thank you to the city of Nashville, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and Bluebird Cafe for welcoming us back to Nashville, where we can look out for the safety of our artists while shining a spotlight on this vibrant city after a tough 2020."
Lifting Lives, the ACM charity, will also donate $25,000 to the Music City, Inc. foundation for the Nashville Christmas Day Explosion Relief Fund.
“ACM Lifting Lives is proud to support the city of Nashville, our home of the 56th ACM Awards, through a $25,000 donation to Music City, Inc. foundation for the Nashville Christmas Day Explosion Relief Fund,” said Lyndsay Cruz, ACM Lifting Lives Executive Director. “The impact of the explosion was felt throughout the music community, and we hope this donation can help alleviate some of the burden on the community.”
The 56th ACM Awards will be broadcast live Sunday, April 18 starting at 7 p.m. Central.
