This combination photo shows Keith Urban performing at the 52nd annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 14, 2018, left, and Miranda Lambert performing at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, 2019. The Academy of Country Music said their April 5 awards show will still go on at the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas, but they are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus. The show announced Wednesday that host and reigning ACM entertainer of the year, Keith Urban will perform on the show, airing live on CBS, as well as nominee Miranda Lambert. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. (AP Photo)

ENCINO, CA (WSMV) – The Academy of Country Music Awards, originally scheduled for April 5 in Las Vegas, has been postponed due to concerns regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The ACM announced the show has been pushed back to September; no exact date has been announced yet.

Refunds will be issued for tickets purchased for the ACM Awards and ACM Party for a Cause events, including ACM Lifting Lives Topgolf Tee-Off and the ACM Beach Bash.

Fans are asked to keep an eye on the ACM website and social media accounts for information on how to claim refunds.

The ACM reiterates the health and safety of its artists, fans, industry, staff and partners is its top priority.

“The ACM Awards is a tentpole event for our Country Music industry, and the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark productions went to great lengths to find a safe solution for the show to go on so that we can honor our artist community. This decision involved many partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in constant conversations with over the past several days as the situation has developed. We look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our Country community safely,” said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.

 

