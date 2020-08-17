NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The ACLU is urging Governor Bill Lee to veto a bill that would create harsher penalties for protesters at the state capitol building.

For over two months protesters had been occupying a space outside the capitol, demanding to speak with Governor Lee.

Following a special session that concluded last week, state Republicans passed a bill that would make it a felony to camp on state property.

The ACLU called the penalties overly harsh and are urging Governor Lee not to sign the bill.

