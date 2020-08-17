NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The ACLU is urging Governor Bill Lee to veto a bill that would create harsher penalties for protesters at the state capitol building. 

For over two months protesters had been occupying a space outside the capitol, demanding to speak with Governor Lee. 

Following a special session that concluded last week, state Republicans passed a bill that would make it a felony to camp on state property. 

The ACLU called the penalties overly harsh and are urging Governor Lee not to sign the bill. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.