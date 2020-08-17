NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - The ACLU is urging Governor Bill Lee to veto a bill that would create harsher penalties for protesters at the state capitol building.
For over two months protesters had been occupying a space outside the capitol, demanding to speak with Governor Lee.
Across the country, leaders are rising to the occasion to try to heal our nation. We hope Gov. Lee will join with them by acknowledging the importance of the right to dissent.— ACLU of Tennessee (@aclutn) August 14, 2020
We strongly urge the governor to veto SB 8005.
Read our letter to Gov. Lee: https://t.co/UEXovC09ob
Following a special session that concluded last week, state Republicans passed a bill that would make it a felony to camp on state property.
The ACLU called the penalties overly harsh and are urging Governor Lee not to sign the bill.
