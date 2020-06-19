ACLU, Planned Parenthood and Center for Reproductive Rights challenge 6-week abortion ban

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three organizations are challenging an anti-abortion proposal passed by Tennessee lawmakers.

A new bill, which was passed late Thursday night, states abortions would be banned as early as six weeks of pregnancy and includes some of the strictest restrictions in the country.

However, Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee filed an emergency lawsuit on Friday.

If signed into law, the ban would go into effect immediately. However, the lawsuit by the three organizations would look to block the bill.

The three organizations said the bill "prevents patients from obtaining an abortion depending on their reason for seeking the procedure, including the potential for a Down syndrome diagnosis or the sex or race of the fetus."

The organizations said the ban makes it so people "cannot be trusted to make their own medical decisions, and do nothing to address racism, sexism, ableism, or the serious health disparities faced by marginalized communities."

Alexis McGill Johnson, who is the acting president and CEO at Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said "enough is enough."

"It is abhorrent that Gov. Lee and politicians in Tennessee are exploiting the fear and uncertainty of a global pandemic to push their cruel anti-abortion agenda. This opportunistic attack on our reproductive rights, passed in the middle of the night under the cover of darkness, will disproportionately impact Black Tennesseans due to systemic oppression and concerted efforts to stifle their most basic rights and freedoms. We won’t stand for this, and we are going to do everything possible to fight back against this extremely harmful law.”

Lee tweeted on Friday morning that they "have passed the strongest pro-life law in our state’s history."

One of the most important things we can do to be pro-family is to protect the rights of the most vulnerable in our state, and there is none more vulnerable than the unborn. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) June 19, 2020

About two months, the governor also tried to ban abortions during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, that legislation was blocked by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the American Civil Liberties Union, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee.

“For the second time in two months, Tennessee politicians have tried to ban abortion. First, they tried and failed to exploit the pandemic as an excuse to cut off abortion access. Now, they have given up the smokescreen and are unashamedly banning abortion outright. Courts have blocked every such similar ban in other states and Tennessee’s will meet the same fate. Tennessee should be addressing the health care needs of its people, not taking their rights away," Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement on Friday.

Anjali Dalal, senior staff attorney with the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said the bill is "shameful" and "blatantly unconstitutional."