+4 Judge says accused Waffle House shooter is threat to public A Davidson County General Sessions Judge said on Wednesday that accused Waffle House gunman Travis Reinking poses a threat to the public and himself if he were not placed in a secure mental health facility.

The man accused of killing four people at a Waffle House in Antioch has been transferred to a mental health facility.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Travis Reinking had been transferred to the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute.

Reinking’s mental health status will be evaluated every six months to determine whether he is competent to stand trial.