Accused Waffle House shooter Travis Reinking's case is moving forward, as he has been ruled competent by the Middle Tennessee Mental Health Institute to stand trial.
Reinking's case was stalled due to a previous ruling by a judge and mental evaluation that stated he was incompetent to stand trial due to schizophrenia.
The district attorney's office informed the victims' families on Monday. Reinking waived his right to appear in a preliminary hearing.
The case will be presented to the grand jury soon, a set date has not yet been given.
Reinking is accused of killing four people and injuring several others in the shooting at an Antioch Waffle House restaurant back in April. He is charged with four counts of criminal homicide, four counts of attempted murder and one count of unlawful gun possession in the commission of a violent felony.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
