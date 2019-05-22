Franklin police have arrested a man with scam allegations crossing miles and states. John Hill is in police custody, accused of being a fugitive from justice.
Police in Gwinnett County, Georgia said Hill told a woman he was a millionaire on dating site Match.com. Police said within a week, they agreed to get married. Police said after the woman gave Hill $83,500 to put toward a house, Hill was gone. They said some of the money was put toward a new BMW for Hill.
Police said Hill is responsible for similar crimes spanning several states including Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey.
Wednesday, Franklin Police said a tip led them right to Hill at the Cool Springs Marriott. Police said Hill darted into a conference room and hid under a table until his arrest. A police rep said he did not know why Hill was in Franklin.
Kevin Walters of the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance said 'sweetheart scams' are a growing segment of fraud. He said Tennessee is ranked 10th in the nation for fraud cases.
"That person is there to take all your money and try to ruin your credit and ruin your life," said Walters. "The classic red flag of a 'sweetheart scam' is after them professing their love for you, they're going to immediately ask you for money. Unfortunately, what your mom said is true. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."
