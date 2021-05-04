NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An accused bank robber is behind bars after police say he robbed a Music Row bank at knifepoint Monday afternoon.
Police say 32-year-old Justin Hickman robbed the First Bank on West End.
Quick work by Officers Mike Collazzo & Ryan Storm led to the arrest of accused bank robber Justin Hickman, 32, in the Music Row area. He is being charged federally with the 2:15 p.m. knifepoint robbery of First Bank,1817 West End Av. He shed this jacket just prior to his arrest. pic.twitter.com/gu3ioZYFee— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 4, 2021
Before officers arrested Hickman, Metro Police say he dropped his jacket with two money bags inside.
Hickman now faces federal charges for the robbery.
