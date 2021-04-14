NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Nashville Police have arrested a man who is accused of being a peeping-tom at a Nashville tanning salon.

Police said 37-year-old George Powell was arrested for invading a women's privacy and pointing his cell phone at an undressed woman who was using a standup tanning booth next to him on March 30th.

After seeing Powell's cell phone being pointed at her over the 8-wall divider between their booths, Police said the victim quickly got dressed and spoke with the staff and other customers.

A husband of one of the customers knocked on Powell's booth and Powell allowed the man to look through his phone. No evidence of the event was found.

Metro Police added that a detective from the Special Victim's Unit obtained security footage of Powell checking into the salon that day to confirm his identity.

Powell was arrested at his residence Tuesday night and then released on a $1,500 bond.