HOPKINSVILLE, KY (WSMV) - The former Army major and pilot for a subsidiary of American Airlines entered a plea of not guilty of committing three brutal murders in 2015 in Pembroke, KY.

Christian (Kit) Martin’s faces not only murder charges, but is also accused of arson, burglary and complicity, indicating that he worked with another to commit the crimes.

“He maintains he's innocent. Wants the case to move forward to find out hopefully who really did it,” said Michael Thompson, Martin’s attorney.

Recording of victim 2 weeks before murders reveals connections to person of interest To understand the connections of three people murdered in Pembroke, KY, on Nov. 19, 2015, you can go back to what happened two weeks prior.

Martin’s first court appearance comes three years after a News4 I-Team investigation that revealed Martin’s connections to the three victims.

Martin is charged with shooting and killing Cal and Pam Phillips and their next door neighbor Ed Dansereau and trying to burn the evidence.

Our investigation found that Cal Phillips intended to testify in Martin’s upcoming court hearing what he knew about allegations that Martin abused his former stepson and had improperly kept discs full of classified military information.

Two weeks before the court martial, the three were murdered.

In his only interview, Martin told the News4 I-Team he was not worried about being charged in the crimes as he felt Phillips would testify on his behalf.

Matt Phillips, Cal and Pam’s son, attending the hearing with other family members, said he had faith in the justice system.

“There's a lot of emotion in this whole thing. As any of you would understand,” Phillips said.