NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Accused murderer Kardeceo Dardy, 20, surrendered himself to police Monday at the Criminal Warrants Division.
Dardy is accused of Thursday's fatal shooting of Jamaal Zakiya, 23, inside Zakiya's Tanglewood Court apartment.
The two had reportedly argued over money throughout the day.
Dardy is charged with Criminal Homicide.
He was also charged with Evading Arrest from a separate incident in 2019.
