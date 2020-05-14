MEMPHIS, TN (WSMV) - The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Memphis arrested an accused Nashville murderer Thursday afternoon.
Police say 32-year-old Aaron Berkley was arrested in Memphis. An MNPD investigation led to Berkley being indicted for the 2010 fatal shooting of 24-year-old Isaac Washington.
The U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force in Memphis this afternoon arrested accused Nashville murderer Aaron Berkley, 32. Investigation by the MNPD Cold Case Unit led to the indictment of Berkley for the 2010 fatal shooting of Isaac Washington, 24, @ Bavaria Apts on Packard Dr. pic.twitter.com/VQONuhkTVZ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 14, 2020
The shooting happened at Bavaria Apartments on Packard Drive. Berkley and Washington knew each other and robbery is the suspected motive.
Berkley, a convicted armed robber, was found with a pistol and a stack of cash when he was stopped in Memphis.
