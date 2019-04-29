Two years before he was named a suspect in the murder of seven people, Michael Cummins set fire to a neighbor’s mobile home, assaulted her and threatened to return to finish the job.

Police capture Westmoreland man suspected of killing 7 people, including his parents A 25-year-old Westmoreland man is a suspect in the murder of his parents, two family friends, and a neighbor, according to a member of his family.

Along with assault and arson, Cummins has been charged with multiple crimes since 2013 including an additional assault case and violation a protection order.

According to an arrest warrant on Sept 13, 2017, a woman said Cummins set her home on fire and assaulted her as she attempted to extinguish the flames.

The woman’s mobile home is next door to the home on Charles Brown Road where six people were found dead.

The woman told police that after smelling the smoke, she came outside and was assaulted by Cummins, who was carrying a gun.

When police arrested Cummins, he is quoted as stating, “If I get out of jail, I’ll go down there and do it again…when I get out I’ll finish the job.”

At Cummins sentencing in 2018, he was granted probation, told to stay away from the woman and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

A review of Cummins criminal past shows since 2013 he’s also been charged with assault, theft of property and violation of a probation order.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Monday said that after an examination of their crime data, they have found the Sumner County case to be the deadliest homicide event in Tennessee in at least 20 years.