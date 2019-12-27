NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The lawyer of accused murderer Michael Mosley is telling News4 Mosley acted in self-defense.
Police say Mosley fatally stabbed Clayton Beathard and Paul Trapeni outside of a bar in Midtown after Mosley hit on Beathard and Trapeni's friend. Mosley's lawyer Justin Johnson says Mosley acted in self-defense and said the woman seen in bar surveillance video with Mosley was actually his longtime girlfriend.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
"I believe when the evidence comes out, it will show Mosley acted well and that did not bring this upon himself," Johnson said.
Johnson said Mosley has told him he wishes none of this ever happened. According to Johnson, Mosley wanted to reach out to Beathard and Trapeni's families, but Johnson discouraged him from doing so.
Mosley is due back in court on January 7. He faces two counts of criminal homicide as well as one count of attempted criminal homicide.
