NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The United States Marshal's Service returned an accused murderer who had fled to Canada back to Nashville.
According to a news release, Samuel Ebanks fled to Canada following the 2010 stabbing death of his girlfriend Vickie Webb inside their apartment complex, formerly known as Altamont Point on Murfreesboro Pike.
Maintenance staff found Webb's decomposing body inside the apartment in December 2010. Webb's family had not heard from her in weeks at the time her body was discovered.
Rent was two months overdue and multiple rent notices went unanswered. The electricity was even turned off.
Ebanks, now 35, was indicted in April 2011 on a charge of second-degree murder. Because Ebanks fled to Canada, the United States Department of Justice obtained a warrant charging him with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
Ebanks had been in Canadian custody for several months before he was returned to Nashville on Thursday. He is being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond.
